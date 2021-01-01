Delhi schools reopen: Delhi schools to reopen in phases from September 1, 9th to 12th Delhi schools, colleges and coaching from September 1, Delhi schools, colleges to reopen in phases: Delhi to reopen schools. .. Would you send your child? The parents answered this

Schools will start in Delhi from September 1. It was announced on Friday. The response from parents to sending their children to school has been mixed. On different social media platforms, parents responded differently to send their children to school.

We conducted online surveys on our site, Twitter and YouTube. It was asked that the Delhi government has decided to open the school from September 1, will you send the children? In the Navbharat Times YouTube community, 74 percent of parents answered ‘yes’. At the same time, the number of people saying so on micro-blogging site Twitter was 44 percent. Only 38 percent of parents on the NBT online website said they would send their children to school.



At the same time, 22 percent of parents in the Navbharat Times YouTube community said they would not send their children to school. The number of people saying this on Twitter was 50.7 percent. 50% of people on our site said they would not send their children to school.

Analysis of parents ’reactions on social media shows that there is some confusion between them right now. They cannot send their children to school with full confidence. There is a bit of hesitation in them. However, the survey also shows that parents are concerned about their children’s education. Despite the threat of corona, he wants the children to go to school and study.

What could be the reason for hesitation?

The reason for not saying ‘yes’ openly may be that the third wave of corona is being feared. The government has said a third wave of corona could hit the country anytime between September and October. Also, the pediatric vaccine is not yet available in the country. Only people over the age of 18 are being vaccinated. Perhaps for this reason, the Delhi government has left it to parents to decide whether to send their children to school. Even if they don’t send the children to school, the child’s present will happen. They will not be considered absent.

What has the Delhi government said?

On Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that schools, colleges and coaching centers would be allowed to open in Delhi from September 1 to 9. It will be necessary to observe social gaps in educational institutions. No child will be forced to come to school. If the parents do not allow the children to go to school, the school will not put pressure on the children to come and they will not be considered absent. First from September 1, schools will be open for 9th to 12th and then from 8th September for classes 6th to 8th.

Why was the decision made?

The decision was taken after the number of Kovid-19 cases in the national capital dropped. During the aftermath of the second wave of infection, the situation in the city was aggravated by the lack of oxygen and hospital beds. During this time many people lost their lives. Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020 due to a nationwide lockdown imposed last year by Kovid-19.

The Delhi government had recently announced the partial opening of the school and allowed 10th and 12th class students to go to the school for admission-related activities, practical activities and counseling sessions.

