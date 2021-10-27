Delhi schools reopen: Schools in Delhi for classes 6th to 8th will reopen after Diwali

Highlights After Diwali, schools from 6th to 8th can start in Delhi.

Senior students prefer to come to school, a 15% increase in numbers.

News of school resumption in Delhi: Schools VI to VIII in Delhi may resume after Diwali. The DDMA has issued the notification as the number of cases of corona virus (COVID 19) has been declining in the capital. According to an expert panel of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the number of senior students attending school has increased by 15 per cent over the previous year.



Due to Kovid-19, students from class 9th to 12th were called to the school for offline classes. The DDMA found that doing so did not lead to any increase in infected cases. So the number of students has increased by 15%. Therefore, it is being considered to reopen schools with 50 per cent capacity. The DDMA panel was set up to develop detailed plans for standard operating procedures (SOPs) and offline classes.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had recently said that the government would take a decision on resuming classes VI to IX after the festival. Although, no official information about the reopening of the school has been given yet, but if the reports are to be believed, the authorities may announce the dates of reopening the school soon.

Let us know that the 6th to 8th class schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020, which are now preparing to reopen. However, after the commencement of classes 9th to 12th from September 1, some people also demanded resumption of offline classes for 6th to 8th class students.

These rules can be followed to reopen schools in Delhi

Students of class 6th to 8th will be called to the school with 50% capacity.

– Student attendance will not be mandatory.

No student will be pressured to come to school by the school or parents.

Students will also need parental or parental consent before coming to school.

Covid-19 protocols such as face masks, hand sanitizers and social spacing must be taken care of on school premises.

– No student should share his personal things with each other.

Teachers wanted to be vaccinated.

