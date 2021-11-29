Delhi schools reopened: Delhi schools reopened: Schools reopened in Delhi from today, find out what the parents said .. – Schools in Delhi reopened as overall air quality has improved slightly today Check details

Highlights Schools have resumed.

There has been a slight improvement in pollution levels.

Schools and colleges were closed from November 13.

Delhi school reopening news: Schools have resumed in the national capital, Delhi, from today. Today, once again, the schools are shining. Schools were closed earlier this month due to rising air pollution. Although schools have been reopened today after a slight improvement in air quality, the tension over pollution has never abated.



What did the parents say?

The parents of a student studying at Vidya Bhavan College Senior Secondary School, Lodhi Road said, “We are concerned about pollution levels and Kovid-19 epidemic as we send our children to school. I made my son wear all the masks. Time. It is advisable to wear and keep as far away from other students as possible. “

Another parent said, “Pollution is a big concern. Similarly, we are once again seeing an increase in cases of covid. I think online classes could have continued for a while longer. But now that kids are out, I can never mask them. Do not remove.

Air quality is in the ‘extremely poor’ category

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR), despite the resumption of educational institutions on Monday, the overall air quality in Delhi is in the ‘extremely poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) level in Delhi was 370 on Monday morning.

Schools have been closed since November 13

The closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions was announced on 13 November 2021. The decision was made primarily to protect students from dangerous air quality levels. He was initially banned for a week. However, this has been further exacerbated by the fall in Delhi’s air quality index.