Delhi situation of Congress deteriorated before the corporation elections, there is a possibility of rebellion in the state committee at any time

These are the same Congress workers who have eaten cream as an MLA for three to five times in the Delhi Assembly. Some of these former MLAs went on becoming ministers during the Chief Ministership of Sheila Dikshit and at this time are unable to digest the responsibility of working with their juniors.

On the start of the digital membership campaign of the state Congress on Thursday, the way life-size photos of the state Congress president were put up after Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, there has been dismay among some senior leaders. Congress’s digital membership drive was launched at Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium ITO. In it, even the installation of photographs of state vice-presidents and other leaders was completely sidelined.

Council launched encroachment removal campaign in Sarojini Nagar

Following the strictness of the Delhi High Court, the enforcement squad of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was seen removing encroachments on Saturday to avoid crowding in the area amid rising cases of corona infection in the city. According to Sarojini Nagar Market Traders Association, shops have been opened on odd-even basis, but despite this there is a possibility of crowd due to weekend and Christmas.

An NDMC official said that a meeting was held with all the stakeholders of the market on Saturday to create awareness about the Delhi High Court order. It was clearly stated in the meeting that any laxity in the market would not be tolerated and the order of the court would be fully complied with.

Ashok Randhawa, President of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Business Organization said that what purpose will be served by implementing this only in Sarojini Nagar market? Everything is open, all markets are open, but this market is considered to be the most spreading epidemic. If we have to fight Corona infection and Omicron then there is a need to apply the same rule to everyone.