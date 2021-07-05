delhi skill university admission 2021 registration for 11 ug courses on 6000 seats start tomorrow

Delhi Skill University Admission 2021 : The process of Delhi Skill University Admission 2021 for undergraduate courses will start from tomorrow i.e. July 6, 2021. Candidates can apply for various courses by visiting the official website of DSEU, dseu.ac.in.

Delhi Skill University Admission 2021: The admission process in Delhi University of Skills and Entrepreneurship is going to start from tomorrow i.e. 6th July 2021. A total of 6000 seats will be given to the eligible candidates for 11 major undergraduate courses. In this regard, candidates can get detailed information by visiting the official website of DSEU, dseu.ac.in.

Delhi University of Skills and Entrepreneurship has introduced these courses for students interested in making a career in entrepreneurship or developing their skills.

Read More: CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE’s big decision – exam twice a year, new syllabus will be released soon

These are the major UG courses

There are 11 major courses launched by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. The 11 major UG courses include e-commerce operations, data analytics, digital design and media, facilities and sanitation management, medical laboratory technology, etc.

Students can take admission in 33 courses

Delhi Skill University Admission 2021 will start from tomorrow for 15 diploma courses, 18 undergraduate courses which includes 11 flagship courses, BCA, 6 B Tech courses and two postgraduate courses. The university offers courses across 13 campuses in Delhi. The Vice Chancellor of Delhi Skill University said that the University has been formed to change the entire paradigm of skilling. Candidates can express their interest before the admission process by providing their details like name, contact, qualification etc.

apply like this

Candidates first visit the website of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, dseu.ac.in. Click on Express Interest. Enter the details like name, qualification, address etc. After the start of the registration process click on Delhi Skill University Admission 2021 link available on the homepage. Complete the application process and click on submit. Keep a print copy of the application with you for further reference.

Read More: HPTET Admit Card 2021: HPTET Admit Card may be issued soon, you will be able to download from here

Web Title: Delhi Skill University Admission 2021 Registration For 11 UG Courses On 6000 Seats Start Tomorrow