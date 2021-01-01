Delhi SOSE Admission 2021: Delhi SOSE Result 2021: Delhi SOSE Entrance Exam Results Announced, Here is the link and Admission Details – Delhi Government Announces 2021 Results on edudel.nic.in, Check Admission Details

Highlights Results of Delhi SOSE Entrance Examination 2021 announced.

Out of a total of 26,687, 2,794 students qualified.

Admission will start from 13 September.

Delhi SOSE Results 2021: Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) has announced the results of Delhi School of Specialized Excellence Entrance Examination (Delhi SOSE Results 2021). Candidates appearing for the Aptitude Test held from August 27 to 31 can view their results by visiting the official website of the Directorate of Education.



26,687 students had registered for Delhi SOSE admission

A total of 26,687 students had registered for the Delhi School of Specialized Excellence Aptitude Test. Of these, a total of 2,794 students have been selected for admission. The online form filling process began on August 12 and lasted until August 19.

The admission process will start from September 13 on Edudel.nic.in

Selected students will be admitted to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and humanities courses. The admission process (Delhi SOSE Admission 2021) will start from 13th September 2021. Students can attend the online admission process on the official website of the Directorate of Education edudel.nic.in. Auditions for the Performing and Visual Arts Schools are ongoing and will end on September 13th. The final results of these schools will be announced early next week.

Delhi SOSE Admission Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Specialized Excellence School’.

Step 3: On this page, click on the results link in the menu.

Step 4: A new page will open.

Step 5: Submit by entering the required details in the roll number and verification text.

Step 6: Your Rank Card will open on the screen.

Step 7: Check it out, download it and get a printout for the admissions process.

