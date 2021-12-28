Entertainment

Delhi to close Cinema Halls and Multiplexes due to rising Covid cases, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed

Delhi to close Cinema Halls and Multiplexes due to rising Covid cases, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey postponed | Cinema halls and multiplexes closed again in Delhi – Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ release postponed
Delhi to close Cinema Halls and Multiplexes due to rising Covid cases, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey postponed | Cinema halls and multiplexes closed again in Delhi – Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ release postponed

Delhi to close Cinema Halls and Multiplexes due to rising Covid cases, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey postponed | Cinema halls and multiplexes closed again in Delhi – Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ release postponed

In view of the increasing cases of corona in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has issued yellow allergy. Theaters, multiplexes, spas, gyms, auditoriums and sports complexes have once again been closed in Delhi. Restaurants and bars will run with 50% capacity, private offices will run at 50% capacity.. while schools, colleges will also be closed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the press conference that the infection rate of corona in Delhi has been more than 0.5% for the last two days. On Sunday, 290 cases of corona were reported in the city and 331 on Monday. In such a situation, a yellow alert has been imposed in Delhi to control the situation.

At the same time, talking about films, the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer film ‘Jersey’ has been postponed once again. The film was scheduled to release on December 31. But in view of the increasing restrictions due to Corona in many cities, the makers have decided to pursue the film.

There is no doubt that the closure of cinema halls in Delhi can prove to be a big alarm bell for Bollywood. Its impact is clearly visible at the box office of all the recently released films including Ranveer Singh starrer film 83.

Let us tell you, many big films like Prithviraj, RRR, Radhe Shyam, Attack are ready to release in January. In such a situation, the closure of cinema halls in Delhi will be no less than a shock for everyone.

Delhi to close Cinema Halls and Multiplexes due to rising Covid cases. Shahid Kapoor starrer film Jersey postponed, which was scheduled to release on 31st December.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 16:02 [IST]

