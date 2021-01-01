Delhi Transport Advisor: Delhi Transport Route: Take a look at these changes before leaving your home in Delhi on the 75th Independence Day today.

Highlights The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence today

Remember these things before leaving home in Delhi today

DTC and cluster buses will not run on many routes till 11 a.m. today

New Delhi

The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence today. Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort today. Due to this, very strict security arrangements have been made in Delhi, which will have an effect on bus, metro and railway services. If you want to avoid any kind of trouble Take special care of these things before leaving home today:

These bus routes will be closed

Buses will not run on many routes of DTC and cluster buses till 11 a.m. today. These routes are: Lothian Road Chhatta Rail to Kashmiri Gate, Yamuna Bazar Ring Road to Jat Fauji Dharamsala, Subhash Marg Chhatta Rail to Delhi Gate, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Ring Road Nizamuddin Bridge to North Loop Bus Stand, C-Hexagon Road, Shershah Road, Puran Qila Road, Pandara Road, Rajpath, Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, Bhagwandas Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg-Delhi Secretariat Turn, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Feroze Shah Road to C-Hexagon Marg, Ashok Road, From Windsurplace to C-Hexagon Road. Apart from this, Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail Chowk on Netaji Subhash Marg, Chhatta Rail Chowk on GPO to Lothian Road, H on SP Mukherjee Marg. Traffic will be closed from Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Red Fort on Fuwara Chowk to Chandni Chowk Road, Ring Road on Nishadraj Marg, Shanti Van Crossing to Netaji Subhash Marg Crossing.

Entrance to the metro through selected gates

The metro will run as usual, but the entry-exit system has been slightly modified. The Red Fort and Jama Masjid metro stations will also remain open, but only one gate will remain open each. All gates leading to the Red Fort will be closed. Similarly, the gates at Delhi Gate and the ITO on the Red Fort side will be closed and the doors on the opposite side will remain open. These stations will be strictly inspected. It is necessary to take more time away from home. Parking at the metro station will be closed until 2 p.m. Sunday. Meanwhile, the time of first and last train on new sections of Pink Line Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 has been changed from 16th August to 10th September. The first train will be available at Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar stations at 6.30 am. The last train from these stations will be available at 10 p.m.

Impact on rail traffic

Railway services will also be affected. Strict inspections will be carried out at the railway station, which may take longer. Some trains running from Old Delhi railway station have been rescheduled and some have been rerouted. Delhi-Ghaziabad MEMU will be canceled. The route of Azamgarh – Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Dehradun – Delhi Mussoorie Special has been changed.

Avoid Chinese cats

Chinese cats are being sold despite the ban. Many have been seriously injured after being exposed to this extremely dangerous cat. If you are traveling on a two-wheeler, be careful as there have been many incidents in which scooter-bikers have been seriously injured by this manja. There is also the possibility of accidents due to power lines.

