Delhi University 2nd Special Drive Cut Off: DU Admission 2021: Delhi University’s 2nd Special Drive Cut Off issued, Admission starts from today – du admission 2021 delhi University 2nd special drive cut off list announced on admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University has released the second special drive cut-off list for admission to degree courses. Candidates can apply for admission under DU 2nd Special Drive Cut-Off List from today. The consolidated cut-off list for Arts, Science and Commerce is available on the official website admission.uod.ac.in. In some colleges the minimum required marks dropped from 2% to 9%. Earlier, the university had announced the cut-off on November 13 as part of a special campaign.

Students can apply for the special drive cut-off list until November 26 (11:59 PM). From 27th November (10 am) to 29th November (11:59 pm) colleges will display merit list and approve applications for vacancies. Candidates will have to pay the fee from 27th November (AM 10) to 30th November (PM 5).



Update in progress.