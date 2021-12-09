delhi University admission: DU Admission: Delhi University may change admission system from next year, find out what VC said – Delhi University may change admission scheme for undergraduate admission from next year

Highlights Delhi University may change the admission process.

This could change from next year.

Planning for this is currently underway.

Delhi University is planning a new scheme for undergraduate admission. Delhi University is planning to give admission to students by giving 50-50 weightage to the marks in the board examination and the marks in the entrance examination from next year. According to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Yogesh Singh, the current cut-off-based admissions system is detrimental to the board’s students with a “strict” marking policy.



Prof. Singh said, “We have many options for admission – first, maintaining the existing system, second, normalization of marks of various boards, third, entrance exams for admission and fourth entrance exams for 50 per cent and boards. The marks must be 50 per cent. And the executive council wants to decide.

A nine-member panel set up by Professor Singh recommended to the DU to conduct a general entrance examination to ensure ‘adequate objectivity’ in the graduate admission process.

This year, Delhi University has the highest number of CBSE board students. This is followed by Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, Board of School Education, Haryana, ICSE and Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Prof. Singh said they are not in favor of cut-off-based access. This method benefits students who have ‘humble’ markings on the board.

Prof. Singh said, “For example, UP board students do not get admission in Delhi University. Some boards are not liberal. Even students from Haryana board and neighboring states do not get admission here. We have a large number of students coming from Kerala, but not from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.”