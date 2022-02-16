Delhi University: Delhi University: DU final year students demand classes and exams in hybrid mode

Education

Delhi University: DU final year students demand classes and exams in hybrid mode

Delhi University: DU final year students demand classes and exams in hybrid mode
Delhi University: DU final year students demand classes and exams in hybrid mode

Delhi University: DU final year students demand classes and exams in hybrid mode

New Delhi: With the introduction of offline mode at Delhi University on Thursday, some students living outside the city, especially final year students, have demanded that classes be conducted in a ‘hybrid’ (both online and offline) mode. DU colleges are reopening from February 17 and offline classes will resume. In some colleges, classes for first-year students will be conducted in a hybrid manner, while second- and third-year students will be required to attend college. This action is causing inconvenience to out-of-town students who have to arrange accommodation and travel.

Some students said that the exams were approaching and there was no point in arranging to stay for a few months. The final year undergraduate and postgraduate students of Delhi University have uploaded a ‘petition’ on Change.org, requesting that they not be called back for just two months. The petition, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Proctor and Dean of Student Welfare, has so far received 40,000 signatures.

Kalyani A.P. “Many students living abroad are worried about moving to Delhi, but no one listens to us. Many undergraduate and postgraduate students like me are studying in their final year at DU,” the online petition uploaded by said. “Students living abroad who are in their final year should be given the option to continue their studies through digital medium,” the petition said.

