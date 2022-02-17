Delhi University: Delhi University will reopen from today, keep in mind – Delhi University will reopen for physical classes from today

Delhi University resumes for physical classes from today i.e. 17th February. Covid-19 SOP, physical classes will be conducted following the guidelines. Meanwhile, a class of external students has demanded that the class be filled in hybrid format, especially in the final year. Some colleges will conduct classes in hybrid format for first year students, while second and third year students will have to attend classes individually.

The university (DU) had earlier issued a notification regarding conducting physical classes. As per the DU’s order, out-of-school students are advised to plan their arrival in Delhi in such a way that they can complete the three days separation period before reporting to their respective colleges / departments. The Colleges / Departments / Centers of the University will be operational from 17th February 2022 in strict compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC.



Deans of faculties / Heads of Departments / Principals of Colleges / Directors of Institutions / Provosts of Hostels will ensure that all teachers, non-teaching staff and students observe COVID-19 proper behavior (wearing masks, maintaining social distance). To prevent the spread of coronavirus, wash your hands regularly and always use a sanitizer.

Also the directors of colleges and institutes / provosts of hostels will ensure that the premises of departments / colleges, centers, hostels will be kept clean.

Remember these things



Don’t forget to wear a mask when going to physical classes, it is mandatory to wear a mask in university.

Students should wash their hands from time to time and use sanitizer.

The Covid-19 protocol, especially social distance, has to be followed in the university.

– Every student is required to attend physical classes.