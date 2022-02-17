Delhi University: Delhi University will reopen from today, keep in mind – Delhi University will reopen for physical classes from today
Deans of faculties / Heads of Departments / Principals of Colleges / Directors of Institutions / Provosts of Hostels will ensure that all teachers, non-teaching staff and students observe COVID-19 proper behavior (wearing masks, maintaining social distance). To prevent the spread of coronavirus, wash your hands regularly and always use a sanitizer.
Also the directors of colleges and institutes / provosts of hostels will ensure that the premises of departments / colleges, centers, hostels will be kept clean.
Remember these things
Don’t forget to wear a mask when going to physical classes, it is mandatory to wear a mask in university.
Students should wash their hands from time to time and use sanitizer.
The Covid-19 protocol, especially social distance, has to be followed in the university.
– Every student is required to attend physical classes.
