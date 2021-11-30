Delhi University: DU Open Book Exams: Many Semester Examinations Starting From Today, Learn Important Guidelines – Delhi University Issues Guidelines For Do UG PG Open Book Exams

Highlights DU 3rd, 5th and 7th semester exams are starting from today.

Guidelines for open book examinations have been issued for all events.

DU warns students about inappropriate ways.

Delhi University Third, Fifth and Seventh Session Examinations: Delhi University’s undergraduate and postgraduate examinations for the third, fifth and seventh semesters are starting in open book mode from today. Prior to the Online Open Book Exam (OBE), Delhi University issued guidelines for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs. These guidelines require students not to use improper means and to ensure that they have documentary evidence in case of delay in uploading answer sheets.



According to the guidelines, students will only have to submit their scripts on the OBE portal. The guidelines state that, “All students are advised not to use any inappropriate means while taking the exam. They should be very careful while taking the exam, there is a system to detect the use of fraudulent / inappropriate means in the exam.

The university said that during OBE in June, more than 350 students were caught using unjust means and as a result, their papers or entire semester were canceled.

Students will have three hours for writing answers and one hour for downloading question papers and uploading scripts and one hour for late submission. The guidelines state that the results of the answer sheets submitted by email may be delayed due to the verification process, such as between OBEs in December, March and June. “Replies submitted in part via email will not be accepted. Submissions on email and portals will not be accepted,” he said.

