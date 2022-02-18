Delhi University: DU opened after 2 years, good attendance of students in the college on the first day

The attendance of students today was good in the live classes which started on Thursday after two years at Delhi University. Although the number of students coming from other states is less today, it is likely to increase in the next week. Teachers say that although the attendance of second year students is good, the number of first and third year students is less.Miranda House teacher Abha Dev Habib said, “First year students have exams next month and it is time to submit their assignments and internal exams. Also, since their exams are conducted online in open book mode, there is no pressure on them to return. There is definitely enthusiasm among second year students. We did all the experiments in the online classes.

Some colleges like Miranda House, Motilal Nehru are offering online classes to first year students. The headmaster said that the attendance of students on the first day was good and hoped that their number would increase further from next week. Dr. Kalpana Bhakuni, Principal, Kamla Nehru College, said, “The attendance was good. We didn’t expect that on the first day. The students had reached the college at 8.30 am for the first class. Every corner of campus was alive today.

Bhakuni said the class schedule for the first few weeks will not be tight. However, he said that attendance is likely to increase by Monday. Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, Principal, Maharaja Agrasen College, said that the attendance was 70 per cent on the first day, which was not at all expected. “We were all prepared and the attendance today was good.”