Delhi University Exam: Today is the last date for registration for DU exams, apply like this

The registration process for the May-June non-CBCS and semester-based program examinations of Delhi University (DU) degree, postgraduate and vocational courses ends today. Students can fill online application till 5:30 pm on the student portal slc.uod.ac.in. The registration process was originally scheduled to close on May 2, but was extended. Students will also have to pay the fees online on the link provided by the concerned faculty, department or college.According to DU, “All concerned students of non-CBCS and Semester II / IV / VI / Annual Mode I / l1 / I1I scheme degree, postgraduate and vocational courses for the academic year 2021-22 are hereby informed that last date is May / June, 2022. The deadline for submission of examination forms for the examinations to be held in has been extended till 5:30 pm on 03.05.2022 (Tuesday). “

After filling up the exam form, students are required to keep a printout of the form they have filled out for further communication. Admission will be issued by the university after confirmation of the examination form by their respective faculty, department or college. “Each faculty / department / college will be provided with the details of admission in the software of the examination form separately from the professor / department / college,” the university said.

How to apply for DU Exam 2022



Step 1: First of all go to the official website slc.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the New Registration option on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the requested information and create a login.

Step 4: Then go back to the main page and login and fill out the application.

Step 5: After completing all the procedures, take a print of the application.