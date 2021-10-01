Delhi University First Cutoff News: Delhi University Cutoff Percentage: Delhi University Update in Hindi

The cutoff of undergraduate courses of Delhi University will be in front of the students today. Colleges have kept their first cutoff much higher than last year due to fears of higher admissions. The cutoff has gone from .25% to 7%, with an average increase of 2 to 4%. In some colleges, the cutoff for some courses can reach 100%. However, colleges say the second cut-off could be even lower after estimating admissions in the first cut-off. The headmaster says the second cutoff will be more realistic this time around. The DU Admissions Branch will issue its first cutoff on October 1, the day before today.Between Covid-19, the good results of the 12th have brought confusion for colleges. The results of different boards were made on different assessment schemes and several scores were also found. The number of students who scored 95% and above this year in CBSE alone is 70004, up from 38686 last year. At the same time, 150152 students have marks between 90% and 95%. Similarly, the scorers in various state boards are also very high. As a result, the first cutoff in some DU colleges including Ramjas, LSR, DU is expected to be 100% for some courses. At the same time, many courses have gone from .25% to 7%.

Some courses are 100%

The cut-off is up to 5-6%, says Dr. Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College. The cutoff for 3 to 4 courses will be 100%, some courses will be 99% to 99.75%. When the number of students with 100% is only around ten thousand, it has to be done. We will finalize it on Friday morning. For courses that are already high, the cutoff has increased from .25% to .75%, while some courses will see an increase of 1 to 2%, said Miranda College Principal Dr. Bijayalakshmi is called Nanda. This is for the general category but we did not do that in the rest of the categories.

There is not much access, so the graph is on

Many colleges have increased some of their courses from 5 to 7%. The cutoff for some courses at Mr. Aurobindo College has increased from 3 to 7%. The principal of the college, Dr. We have no idea which course got the result, how many scores. It is important to be aware of admissions from this list. Aryabhata College has also reduced its cutoff from 3 to 6%. We have increased the cutoff from 1% to 6%, says Principal Dr. Manoj Sinha. This has been done keeping in mind the trend of results. If there is too much access to the first list, the infrastructure will be difficult to handle. Courses that had a cutoff of 96 to 98%, we have increased the cutoff by 1% but those that were between 85 and 88%, we have brought them to 90% or more.

Capital College is raising the cutoff from 2 to 3%. College principal Dr Rajesh Giri says the reason for keeping the cutoff high is that the score is too high. In science we have a cutoff of 2 to 3%. There has also been significant growth in economics, political science and commerce. The highest are above 96-97%. Based on this list, students can apply for admission between October 4 and 6. Colleges will approve admissions by October 7, and students will be able to secure their seats by October 8 by paying a fee.