Delhi University Latest News Update: Delhi University Admission 2021 News Update: Du News Update

Highlights Opportunity until October 6, no need to go to colleges for admission

The second cutoff of Delhi University will be announced on October 9

There will be admissions for 70,000 seats for the 2021-22 session.

Special Representative, New Delhi

Admission process for undergraduate courses of Delhi University will start from today from the first cutoff. The first cut-off list has been announced on October 1 and from October 4 to October 6, students will be able to apply online for the college / course for which their best four marks match. You don’t have to come to college for admission. The process will be completely online.

Based on DU’s first list, students can apply online for college / course October 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 11:59 p.m. All colleges on the first list will approve students for admission until 5 p.m., Oct. 7. The last date to pay the fee will be October 8. The second list will be announced on October 9.

DU cut off news: Cutoff reaches 8% in 8 colleges of Delhi University, first list of 66 colleges announced

The university has recently announced the schedule of 5 cutoff lists. If space remains vacant, DU will also conduct special cutoffs and special drives. If UG seats remain vacant in the colleges even after this, the university may issue further list.

There will be admissions for 70,000 seats for DU’s academic session 2021-22. DU has so far received 2.87 lakh applications for UG. DU’s first cutoff has reached 100% for the general category, with 8 colleges placing perfect marks as a condition of admission to some of their courses. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has sought the best four subject scores for both its UG courses, Commerce Honors and Economics Honors, while Ramjas College has sought a combination of three courses namely BA, Political Science Honors and Physics. The cutoff for honors is 100%. For normal, it has increased from .25% to 9%. The average growth is in the range of 2 to 4%.

Don’t be upset to see DU’s first cutoff, the fight is tough but the real picture remains

English Honors 98 and above in 19 colleges. For Eco Honors, 31 colleges including Hansraj College, Hindu College, Ramjas College, Shri Venkateswara College have kept the cutoff from 98% to 100%. Similarly, 19 colleges including Shri Venkateswara, Miranda, LSR College have given 100% place from 98% for Political Science Honors. B.Com Honors 38 colleges are ranked above 98%. Physics honors are 98% and above in 14 colleges and math honors are in 15 colleges.