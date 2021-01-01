Delhi University resumes: DU resumes: Delhi University resumes from September 20? DU shared the notice on Twitter – Delhi University resumption notice from September 20 is fake

Highlights Important information for Delhi University students

The campus has not reopened since September 20th

The fake notice is going viral

Delhi University reopens latest update: Delhi University has provided important information for its students. The university has shared a notice on its Twitter handle nUnivofDelhi. The notice states that DU and its affiliated colleges will start operations from September 20, 2021. According to the notice, the campus is starting September 20 for DU’s second- and third-year students. But Delhi University has denied it.



A letterhead notice from Delhi University states that students can attend physical classes from September 20. But for this they need to take at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

However, while sharing this notice on its Twitter handle, DU wrote that it is fake. DU has not issued any such order. Don’t believe this notice that is going viral on social media.

It is worth noting that according to the DU administration, no decision has been taken at present to open the university and start offline classes. At the same time students are demanding to start offline study.

