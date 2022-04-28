Delhi University seeks legal advice on St. Stephen’s admission proposal – du delhi University seeks legal opinion on St. Stephen’s admission proposal Check details

Delhi University has sought legal advice on the decision of St. Stephen’s College to give marks in interviews to general category students for admission in the college. The above information was given by a senior official of the university. St. Stephen’s College has stated that it will give a score of 85:15 in the Common University Admission Test (CUET) and interview for all categories of admissions. The university has said that the interview should be conducted only for students in the reserved class. The proposal was sent on Monday for legal advice, said Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor of Delhi University.We have sought legal advice to understand the extent to which the provisions may apply. He was sent to a lawyer on Monday. St. Stephen’s College says that there is a right to interview for all seats but we say that this right is limited to reserved seats only. They (colleges) are also considering applying this right to non-reserved seats. We have sought legal advice regarding their legal rights. We expect to receive an answer in the next few days.

St. Stephen’s College said in an admissions notice posted on its website last Tuesday that it would give students of all grades 85 percent of the CUET and 15 percent of the interview marks. The college also said that as it is a minority institution, it has the right to admit them as per the admission policy.

In particular, 50 percent of college seats are reserved for Christian students. Following the college’s announcement, the vice-chancellor of Delhi University had on Friday said that the university did not want any dispute and would resolve it through discussion.