Delhi University: The new UG course will be ready in 3-4 months, officials said
The syllabus will be drafted accordingly, the official said. A new batch of students admitted to Delhi University through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will study the revised syllabus. The university will have about four years to work on the methods of postgraduate courses.
“Once the postgraduate course is completed, the university will begin work on the postgraduate course,” the official said. This does not mean that we are avoiding it. It’s just that the first batch of students will be eligible for a one-year postgraduate degree after four years, which will give us time to work on the postgraduate course. “
A section of teachers has opposed the implementation of Delhi University’s NEP, saying that it could lead to a number of problems, including reduced working hours for teachers and subsequent job losses.
(Input – PTI)
#Delhi #University #ready #months #officials
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.