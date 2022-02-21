Delhi University: The new UG course will be ready in 3-4 months, officials said

Delhi University (DU) is developing new courses for its various undergraduate courses and this process will take another three to four months. Officials gave this information. The Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), developed in accordance with the National Policy on Education (NEP), was approved by the University Executive Council on 11 February. An official said, “We are now moving towards a curriculum. The work has just started. We will get the people’s opinion on the curriculum. The process will take another three to four months.”

The UGCF incorporates two features of the NEP – a multidisciplinary approach and a multiple entry and exit program (MEES). Under MEES, students can graduate at the end of the academic year. According to the draft, students will be eligible for a total of 176 credits by the end of the fourth year of their bachelor’s degree. They need to get at least 50 percent credit in that subject to get a major degree in that subject.



The syllabus will be drafted accordingly, the official said. A new batch of students admitted to Delhi University through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will study the revised syllabus. The university will have about four years to work on the methods of postgraduate courses.

“Once the postgraduate course is completed, the university will begin work on the postgraduate course,” the official said. This does not mean that we are avoiding it. It’s just that the first batch of students will be eligible for a one-year postgraduate degree after four years, which will give us time to work on the postgraduate course. “

A section of teachers has opposed the implementation of Delhi University’s NEP, saying that it could lead to a number of problems, including reduced working hours for teachers and subsequent job losses.

(Input – PTI)