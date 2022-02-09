Delhi University to reopen: Delhi University: Good news for DU students, the university will start from this date

Against the backdrop of student protests, DU Proctor Rajni Abby announced on Wednesday that the university would resume on February 17. Addressing the agitating Abhavip activists, Bibi said that a notification would be issued by the Vice-Chancellor by this evening. Nine ABVP activists went on a hunger strike on the north campus of Delhi University demanding resumption of the college. Left activists were also protesting on Wednesday demanding offline classes on campus.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had on Tuesday said that the university would be reopened after reviewing the preparations. He said the protesting students were becoming “unnecessarily impatient” and that many factors needed to be considered for such a big decision.



Notably, one of the students who was protesting for the resumption of normal classes at Delhi University on Tuesday tried to set himself on fire. Meanwhile, students staged a protest outside the office of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Delhi University on Monday. The students have alleged that the Delhi Police arrested them and beat them up. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

The Students Federation of India, which organized the protest, claimed that its activists had been “brutalized” by security personnel stationed at the vice-chancellor’s office. The student union has alleged that three of its female employees were attacked by male Delhi Police officers.

Rejecting the claims, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said in a statement that, at the request of DU officials, some protesters were removed from outside the VC office and released immediately after the premises were vacated.