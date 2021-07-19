Delhi University Will Conduct Exam For Admission In 13 Courses – Delhi University will conduct entrance exam for 13 courses, sports quota admission process changed

Delhi University will conduct the entrance exam for 13 courses, the date of which will be announced soon. The registration process that began on August 2 will continue till August 31.

Delhi University is going to conduct the entrance exam for 13 courses in the academic year 2021-22. Usually the examination is conducted for 9 courses by the university but this time 4 new courses have been added. In this way, now the admission for a total of 13 courses will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET).

Must read: DU’s big decision, asked Telegram to close groups created for copying in OBE exam

Which courses were added

Let us inform that earlier Delhi University used to conduct entrance examination for 9 courses but this time Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics and Master of Physiotherapy have also been added. After which entrance exam will be conducted for 13 courses.

Must Read: NEET UG: Application Process Begins, Exam Pattern Also Changed

Entrance exam will be held under the new national education policy

According to the President of Admission Cell, Rajiv Gupta, the university entrance examination will be conducted under the new National Education Policy, in which ‘One University-One Examination’ has been mentioned. At the same time, the entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to the selected undergraduate programs, M.Phil and PhD programs. According to Gupta, soon the exam dates will be announced and the number of exam centers will also be increased.

Admission process will be online

The registration for the examinations to be held for the session 2021-22 will start from 2nd August and 31st August will be the last date. Admission will be done on the basis of cut off and admission process will be online same as last year. In this session, entrance exam will be conducted for 70,000 undergraduate and 20,000 postgraduate seats. In this way, the entrance test will be conducted for a total of 90,000 thousand seats.

Trial will not be the basis for admission to ECA and sports

Usually, offline trials are conducted for admission in sports and ECA (Extracurricular Activity) in Delhi University, but this time admission will be done on the basis of merit and certificates of the participant. For admission in this quota, certificates of four years (1 May 2017 to 30 April 2021) will be made the basis, let us tell you that this process is only for this year in view of Corona.