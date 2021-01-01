Delhi violence case: Delhi riots: One incident, two FIRs, lawyers change after police present questions

Highlights Two FIRs were registered in connection with an incident related to the Delhi riots

The Karkardoom court raised the issue with the Delhi Police

Delhi Police has changed its lawyers after the question arose.

New Delhi

Recently, the Karkarduma court had questioned the police over the registration of two FIRs in connection with an incident related to the Delhi riots. Now the police have changed their lawyers. In the case related to Dayalpur police station, the investigating officer told the court that now the representation of the plaintiff in the case is d. Not Bhatia (Special Public Prosecutor), but Madhukar Pandey. With this information, the IO asked the court for two months.

Despite the defense’s opposition, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the investigating officer’s request. He said that in the interest of justice and giving the plaintiffs an opportunity to present their case effectively, the hearing on the allegations in the case has been fixed for hearing on October 5 at 2 p.m.

The court slammed the police in the Delhi riots case, asking the Commissioner of Police to ensure a proper investigation

The present case relates to FIR No. 117/2020, in which former accused Tahir Hussain is accused along with other accused. The court questioned the police as to whether a person could be made an accused in two separate FIRs registered in connection with the same incident. The question came up before the investigating agency when it filed a case before the court in which the accused was acquitted a day earlier. The court had asked the public prosecutor how the chargesheet (FIR 117/2020) in the present case could be justified in terms of law.

Umar Khalid News: Delhi riots case: Hearing on Umar Khalid’s petition postponed, next hearing on September 23

He asked, “Doesn’t the law and the constitution prevent a person from pursuing the same case in which he has been acquitted?” Mentioned here are Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi and Shadab, who had the same case as the complainant on September 2, whose case was placed before the court on September 3 to hear arguments on the allegations. . The only difference is in the number of FIRs.

Delhi riots: Delhi police failed miserably in investigation, lost taxpayers’ money ..

After questioning what the investigating agency did, the lawyer appearing for the plaintiff, D.S. K. Bhatia was also stunned. Asking for time to answer, he asked the court to first satisfy himself as to why he did so, then the court. Allowing their demand, the court granted the three persons the freedom to go to the high court to quash the present case against them.