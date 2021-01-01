Delhi warns of viral fever: Delhi is also on high alert for fever, find out which hospital has how many beds available

Highlights Delhi is also on high alert for viral fever in children

Delhi has 2308 beds and 903 ICUs for children

Prepared 250 ordinary beds for children in LNJP Hospital

New Delhi

Nowadays, there is an outbreak of fever all over the country, including Delhi. Common flu, influenza, swine flu, dengue, typhoid and covid fever are seen in Delhi. Dengue and scrub typhus fever are seen in UP. Even in Delhi, children are suffering from various fevers. Doctors say Delhi has enough capacity to cope with the fever. There is nothing to be afraid of. Delhi has 2308 beds and 903 ICUs for children only.

Dr Arun Gupta, president of the Pediatrics and Delhi Medical Council, said UP’s case was different. He said there are enough beds in Delhi. Older children can also be treated on normal adult beds, the number of which exceeds 50 thousand. Dr BL Sherwal, director of Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital, one of the largest children’s hospitals, said it has 250 beds and 100 ICUs. Children suffering from fever are now coming to the hospital, but most are suffering from dengue and the common flu. Dr Sherwal said there was not much difficulty in treating older children. This problem is due to the lack of specialist doctors for the treatment of newborns and even young children. He said the recruitment of 70 to 80 junior residents, senior residents and professors has started for the hospital.

‘Uttar Pradesh is not in Delhi’

Dr Sherwal said cases of scrub typhus were on the rise in UP. These cases are also seen in Delhi, but very rarely. The infection is caused by the bite of a specific type of insect. It doesn’t spread from one person to another, so there’s nothing to fear. It is treatable, but there is a risk of death if not treated in time.

Created 250 beds for children in LNJP

Dr. Suresh Kumar, Director, LNJP, said that cases of fever are coming to Delhi, but cases of scrub typhus are not coming. No cases found so far. Against the backdrop of Kovid, the hospital has created 250 normal beds for children, while 150 ICU beds have also been created.

‘Fever increases access’

Vikas Taneja, HOD, Department of Pediatrics, Manipal Hospital said that nowadays children have to be admitted due to dengue, flu, typhoid fever. In early August, treatment was being given on an OPD basis only. Now it’s time for admission. They have 20 beds for children, including 6 ICUs. Dr. Praveen Khillani of Madhukar Indradhanushya Hospital said that at present only the common flu is more prevalent in children. So far, the situation in Delhi is good, but it does not need to be taken lightly.

Children’s Hospital in Delhi

Uncle Nehru Children’s Hospital: This is a government hospital in Delhi. There are 250 beds and 100 ICUs.

Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital: This is a central government hospital. There are 377 beds and 84 beds for newborns.

Mudhavar Rainbow Hospital: This is a private hospital. There are 157 beds. There are 28 ICUs for newborns and 15 ICUs for older children.

Mother and Child Block, AIIMS: This block has recently started in AIIMS. It has 425 beds, in which mother and child can be treated.

In addition, all major hospitals including Max, Gangaram, Apollo, Fortis, BLK, Akash, Manipal, Venkateswara, LNJP, Safdarjung, RML, GTB have wards for children with a total of 2308 beds and 903 IIUs.