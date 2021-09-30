Delhi Weather Forecast: Delhi NCR Rain and Weather Forecast: Delhi NCR Rainfall Forecast

Highlights According to experts, the monsoon is now in its final stages.

Chance of rain in Delhi-Noida for next 4-5 days

Over the next 15 to 20 days, the weather changes will be felt throughout the day.

New Delhi

The monsoon is on its way to saying goodbye, but it is raining heavily this time. The capital Delhi is likely to receive rains for the next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of rain can sometimes be low or sometimes heavy. Noida, which is adjacent to the capital, is also likely to receive rains for the next several days. The monsoon is expected to leave the capital by the end of the second week of October.

Light rain is expected in Delhi for next 4-5 days

According to the meteorological department, clouds were visible in Delhi on Monday, but the weather remained dry in most places. It will be cloudy today. The maximum temperature can be 35 and the minimum temperature 26 degrees. Light rain may start again from September 30. This will reduce the maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees. According to experts, the monsoon is now in its final stages. Not much rain is expected in the capital. It will be very light even if it rains. The beginning of October will not be completely dry. Light rain is expected. However, in the next 15 to 20 days, climate change will be felt day by day.

It may rain in Noida for the next few days

According to the meteorological department, it is likely to rain again in Noida for the next several days from tomorrow (Wednesday). Therefore, monsoon is expected to bring good rains. This may result in below normal rainfall in the district. The maximum temperature on Monday was 33.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological department, the monsoon will continue till October 10 in the district. From October 10 to 15, the monsoon will start gradually. According to the records, the district has received 54 per cent less rainfall than the average so far.

Pollution also increased

At the same time, as the weather dries up, pollution in the capital is on the rise. The air in the capital has remained satisfactory for the past several days, but the level of pollution rose slightly on Monday. As a result, the AQI (Air Quality Index) has reached above 100 and has returned to normal. The CPCB’s air bulletin had the capital’s average AQI of 108 on Monday. There were 137 in Faridabad, 108 in Ghaziabad, 110 in Greater Noida, 95 in Gurugram and 92 in Noida.