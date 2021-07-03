Delhi Weather News: Delhi Weather: Delhi I will change the weather, August 21 will be heavy rain, IMD issues Jar I Kaiya Orange alert, Delhi Weather: Delhi weather will change, August 21 will be torrential rain, IMD issues orange alert

To relieve the sweaty people, the rain may come back from Thursday evening. Moderate to heavy rains are expected from August 20 to 21 after a slow onset. The Orange Alert has been issued on August 21st. However, the weather may dry up again from August 24.The capital is getting hotter due to lack of rain. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 38 degrees. This is four degrees higher than normal. The minimum temperature also stabilized at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is one degree higher than normal. Humidity was 45 to 85 percent. But the maximum temperature could drop by two degrees from Thursday. It will be cloudy throughout the day. Light rain is expected in the evening or at night. The maximum temperature can be 36 degrees. The minimum temperature will also remain at 28 degrees.

Maximum rainfall on 20th and 21st August

The meteorological department estimates that there will be maximum rainfall activities on August 20 and 21. There may be moderate to heavy rain on the 21st. After that the rain will start to decrease. On August 24 the weather will be dry again. With the temperature dropping for about three to four days, people will definitely get some relief from the sun.

There will be less rain somewhere

According to Skymet, this spell of rain will be the same as last time. It will not rain everywhere. Light rain in some places, moderate rain in some places and low rain in some places. The rains will reduce the deficit, but normal rainfall is expected in August.

