Delhi’s schools are partially reopened for 10th, 12th admission activities, DDMA said

Delhi schools reopen: Schools will resume in Delhi from August 09. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved the opening of schools in Delhi on Sunday, August 08. However, it has been decided to partially reopen the school for Tortas, X and XII students. The decision has been made for activities related to student admissions and board exams.



On August 08, the DDMA allowed the reopening of the school for necessary activities related to 10th and 12th admissions, such as counseling or guidance and practical activities related to board exams. The Directorate of Education will issue guidelines in this regard so that the Kovid rules can be followed and the safety of the children can also be ensured.

An important meeting was held with DDMA on Friday

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, August 7, decided to set up a committee of experts to evaluate the issue of reopening schools in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NITI Commission member Vinod Kumar Paul, Director of National Disease Control Center Dr. Sujit Singh, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava and National Disaster Management Authority member Krishna Vats were present.

The SOP will be announced soon

According to officials present at the meeting, a committee of experts will be set up with officials from the Department of Education and Health to prepare a complete plan with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening schools and colleges. The decision to comply with the SOP will be taken after assessing the readiness of schools, vaccination of teachers and other school staff as well as the difficulties faced by parents and students.

More than 35,000 suggestions on the issue of school resumption

Let us inform you that recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had informed that the Delhi government has received more than 35,000 suggestions on the issue of resumption of schools, out of which more than 12,000 suggestions were received on the first day itself. He said he would take a decision soon after taking feedback from all stakeholders.

