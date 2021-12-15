Deli worker shot, killed during attempted robbery in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The incident was reported Tuesday night inside 803 Flatbush Ave. around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was a 20-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a person of interest is being questioned at this time.
Additionally, authorities say four police officers were involved in an accident on Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue.
It’s unknown if they were responding to the scene or trying to take the person of interest into custody.
The four officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.
