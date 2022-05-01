Delivery Worker Gunned Down – Gadget Clock





A man was gunned down on a street in Queens late Saturday on the way to drop off a delivery order, police said.

Zhiwen Yan, 45, was traveling through Forest Hills when he was fatally shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m.

Cops responded to the intersection of 108th Street and 67 Drive after a 911 call reported shots fired in the area.

Police discovered the 45-year-old man unresponsive next to his bike. EMS units took Yan to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police have not released additional details regarding a possible suspect.

Investigators are looking into whether the shot that killed Yan was a “stray bullet.”