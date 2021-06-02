Dell has discontinued the Alienware Graphics Amplifier, its external GPU



We lately observed that Alienware’s just-announced X15 and X17 skinny and vaguely mild gaming laptops are conspicuously lacking a port — and it’s not as a result of they’re thin-and-light, it seems. Alienware has simply confirmed to GadgetClock that it has discontinued the Alienware Graphics Amplifier external GPU, and so these laptops received’t want that proprietary port anymore. The corporate isn’t saying whether or not it’ll supply a future eGPU, however pointed us to off-the-shelf Thunderbolt ones as an alternative.

The Alienware Graphics Amp was first launched in 2014 for $299 and designed to be a companion to the firm’s midrange Alienware 13, giving it the overwhelming majority of the energy of a desktop graphics card plus 4 further full-size USB ports when docked. I appreciated the combo nicely sufficient. However over the years, Alienware added the port to virtually each laptop computer (and a few of its extra compact desktops, like the Alienware X51 mini-tower and Alienware Alpha R2 console-sized PC) it launched, together with the firm’s flagship Space-51M which was designed to have built-in upgrades of its personal.

With an included 460W energy provide devoted fully to the GPU, and a value that dipped to $199 and infrequently $150, the Amp managed to remain aggressive for fairly some time in the pretty area of interest market of eGPUs, which typically use manufacturer-agnostic Thunderbolt 3 ports as an alternative of proprietary cables (and may typically cost your laptop computer as nicely).

It’s not clear when Alienware discontinued the Amp. The Wayback Machine reveals it was nonetheless stay as of November 2020, and Dell final up to date its assist web page in April 2021 — with out including compatibility for the newest wave of Nvidia and AMD graphics playing cards.

The brand new Alienware M15 R5 and M15 R6 additionally omit the Graphics Amplifier port. It’ll be fascinating to see if that is the finish for Alienware’s desires of upgradable laptops; definitely the Amp lasted lots longer than the thought of providing new chips for the big Space-51m laptop computer.