Dell XPS 13 OLED review: more pixels, more money

Dell XPS 13 OLED overview: more pixels, more money



Should you’ve been ready for a 13-inch laptop computer with the most effective show expertise on the market, Dell now has an possibility for you. Dell has lastly launched an OLED model of its XPS 13, and I’m typing this overview on it proper now.

The take a look at unit I used to be despatched has a Core i7-1185G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The OLED configuration prices precisely the identical as an identically specced non-OLED 4K mannequin ($1,699.99), and $300 more than an identically specced FHD touchscreen mannequin. Nothing else about this XPS is new: it has the identical skinny and light-weight construct, the identical tiny bezels and webcam, the identical glass-fiber palm rests, and the identical 16:10 side ratio because the previous couple Dell XPS 13s I’ve reviewed. So the concerns right here actually come all the way down to how a lot you want an OLED display screen and what you’re prepared to sacrifice for it.

The show itself is nice. It’s a 3.5K (3456 x 2160) panel with a claimed 100,000:1 distinction ratio. It maxed out our colorimeter, masking one hundred pc of the DCI-P3 shade gamut. It’s not as vibrant because the FHD mannequin however remains to be loads vibrant, maxing out at 369 nits. I had no drawback utilizing the machine outdoors and was often utilizing it beneath 30 p.c brightness whereas indoors. Numbers apart, it delivers a extremely attractive image with vibrant and vibrant colours and sharp particulars.

The draw back, in fact, is that there’s some battery life impression. I haven’t reviewed the 4K Dell XPS 13, so I can’t communicate to that unit’s longevity. However in comparison with the FHD mannequin I reviewed, the OLED mannequin struggles on the battery life entrance.

Battery life, for context, has been an enormous promoting level of different XPS 13 fashions. I averaged 9 hours and quarter-hour utilizing the FHD mannequin as my main work driver round 200 nits of brightness. With the OLED mannequin, I used to be getting about 5 hours from the identical workload on the identical brightness.

That’s… properly, that’s a giant hole. And it needs to be a severe consideration when you’re considering of buying this machine. In spite of everything, the FHD show remains to be fairly darn good. The blacks on my overview unit weren’t as deep as they have been on this OLED panel, however the image it delivered was nonetheless implausible and never one thing my un-artistic eyes had any issues with. (Alternatively, the non-OLED 4K show additionally doesn’t appear to have nice battery life, per different opinions. So the OLED is more aggressive with that mannequin, particularly because it’s the identical worth.)

For that cause, I’d nonetheless suggest that most individuals go for the FHD XPS 13 over the OLED mannequin. 5 hours is just not nice battery life, nevertheless it’s particularly not nice for an ultraportable laptop computer this near the $2,000 mark. It’s actually a dealbreaker for me, even when every part else a few laptop computer is ideal. It means I’d should have this factor plugged in a number of occasions a day, though one in all its main advantages is meant to be that it’s gentle sufficient to hold round wherever. I need.

In the meantime, as good because the OLED display screen is, I can’t think about it’ll make an enormous quality-of-life distinction to all however essentially the most discerning of viewers. It actually shouldn’t be a sufficiently big distinction to outweigh a $300 premium and a four-hour hit to battery life. Should you’re somebody for whom the OLED is well worth the worth, you in all probability know who you might be.

Dell XPS 13 OLED Costs taken at time of publishing. Within the Dell XPS 13 OLED, an excellent laptop computer meets an excellent display screen.

Images by Monica Chin / GadgetClock