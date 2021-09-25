Delta Airlines wants competitors to share information about unruly passengers

Delta Airlines said in a pair of internal memos to employees this week that it has asked competitors to share their no-fly lists, which allow passengers to try to create a mess on planes by bringing their devastation to other airlines. say for.

Since January 1, the Federal Aviation Administration says it has received 4,385 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including 3,199 reports of passengers “refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.” The FAA has issued more than $1 million in proposed fines, but the agency does not have the authority to prosecute criminals.

In incidents, according to the FAA:

On a May 24 flight from New York to Orlando, a passenger was “reportedly throwing objects, including his carry-on luggage, at other passengers; refusing to sit; lying on the floor in the aisle, refusing to rise, and Then grabbed a flight attendant by the ankles and put her head on top of her skirt.”

On a May 16 flight from New York to San Francisco, a passenger was “interfering with crew members after allegedly failing to comply with the facemask mandate; non-consensual physical contact with another passenger.” Making; throwing a card at a passenger and threatening to cause bodily harm; stabbing some passengers; and snorting what appeared to be cocaine from a plastic bag, which the cabin crew confiscated.

A passenger on a flight from Boston to Orlando on April 12 “was allegedly interfering with crew members after refusing to comply with the facemask mandate. He also spoke obscenely at the flight crew, and intentionally toileted.” collided with a passenger sitting on the way.

Passengers in those incidents were sent to law enforcement and the FAA has proposed fines ranging from $29,000 to $45,000.

Delta sent its memo to employees the same day that representatives of the airline industry attended an “air rage” hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which called on Congress to take more serious measures against unruly passengers, including possible the Justice Department. asked to encourage. criminal prosecution. Interfering with the flight crew in an airplane is a federal crime with a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years.