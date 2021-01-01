Delta Plus variants in Maharashtra: Maharashtra News: Ay.1, Ay.2, Ay.3 … 3 types of Corona Delta Plus are spreading in Maharashtra-Kovid’s Delta-Plus variant has three subspecies Convergence in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, 3 types of Delta Plus variants of Corona virus infection have been found. According to experts, more epidemiological analysis will be needed to understand the consequences of this type of infection. A recent Genome Sequencing report revealed the presence of 66 Delta Plus cases in the state. There are 3 types of Delta Plus Ay.1, Ay.2, Ay.3.The highly transferable delta type changes to be Delta Plus. The Delta Plus variant is formed when the Delta variant receives an additional mutation called K417N in the spike protein. This increases the attachment of the virus to the affected cells. Scientists have now discovered 13 types of this Delta Plus strain, starting at Ay.1, Ay.2, Ay.3 and moving on to 13.

The first 3 of these 13 species have been found in Maharashtra. Preliminary data suggest that Delta Plus is ineffective against monoclonal antibody cocktail treatments. Unlike the delta type, there is not much evidence that it is transitional, which is still an effective form.

If we talk about Mumbai, there are 11 case reports including the death of a 63-year-old woman. Six members of the family of the deceased were found to be covid positive. Two of these people have been found to have the Delta Plus type, one is a family member and the other is a domestic worker, who lives in a slum.