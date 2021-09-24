Delta urges airlines to create national ‘no fly’ list of problematic passengers
Delta Air Lines is urging airlines to respond to the extraordinary jump in unruly behavior across the skies by creating a national “no fly” list of barred customers, according to a memo sent to flight attendants on Wednesday.
According to the memo, Delta already has more than 1,600 people on its “no fly” list.
Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta Senior Vice President, wrote, “We’ve also asked other airlines to share their ‘no fly’ lists to protect airline employees across the industry – what we know is best for you too.” is up.” flight services. “The restricted customers list also doesn’t work if that customer can fly with another airline.”
This list will be different from the long-standing government no-fly list that travelers may already be familiar with. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the list was created to thwart terrorism and is maintained by the FBI, not the airlines. (Inclusion on that list could not only keep a person off an aircraft, but also prevent non-citizens from entering the United States, among other consequences.)
The Delta memo didn’t include criteria for the airline’s “no fly” list, but did mention an upcoming hearing in the House Thursday on air rage in the skies.
During the hearing, Sarah Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants’ Union, testified that the FAA has filed 4,284 “undocumented passenger reports” since January. About three-quarters of them were related to wearing masks on planes, she said; He added that 61 percent of the disruptive passengers also used racist, sexist or homophobic slurs.
“If we continue at this rate, there could be more incidents in 2021 than in the entire history of aviation,” Ms Nelson said.
From 2015 to 2020, the FAA launched 789 investigations into uncontrolled passenger behavior.
Ms Nelson urged the creation of a central list of passengers who would be barred from flying for a specified period, giving airlines access to it.
Teddy Andrews, flight attendant at American Airlines testified That a passenger, who was neither eating nor drinking, had responded to Mr Andrews’ plea to put back his mask by using racial slurs.
“It seems that flight attendants have become the target of all kinds of frustrations that some people are feeling,” Mr Andrews said.
Delta declined to comment on how other airlines had responded to its push to create a “no fly” list, which was first reported by Reuters.
