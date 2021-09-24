Delta urges airlines to create national ‘no fly’ list of problematic passengers

Delta Air Lines is urging airlines to respond to the extraordinary jump in unruly behavior across the skies by creating a national “no fly” list of barred customers, according to a memo sent to flight attendants on Wednesday.

According to the memo, Delta already has more than 1,600 people on its “no fly” list.

Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta Senior Vice President, wrote, “We’ve also asked other airlines to share their ‘no fly’ lists to protect airline employees across the industry – what we know is best for you too.” is up.” flight services. “The restricted customers list also doesn’t work if that customer can fly with another airline.”

This list will be different from the long-standing government no-fly list that travelers may already be familiar with. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the list was created to thwart terrorism and is maintained by the FBI, not the airlines. (Inclusion on that list could not only keep a person off an aircraft, but also prevent non-citizens from entering the United States, among other consequences.)

The Delta memo didn’t include criteria for the airline’s “no fly” list, but did mention an upcoming hearing in the House Thursday on air rage in the skies.