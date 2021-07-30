Delta Variant and Rise in Cases Has New Yorkers ‘Scared All Over Again’

For a moment, New York was a city that reveled in itself. Just a month ago, the authorities declared it fully open for business; masks slipped off chins and restaurants wrapped in customers as vaccines rolled out. The virus seemed to be losing.

Today, the coronavirus has returned, in a new, more infectious form that has increased cases and hospitalizations, mostly among those who still refuse vaccinations, reeling a city back to life.

For some New Yorkers, marked by the thousands of deaths at the painful peak of the pandemic, each new case, although few in comparison, comes with a hunch in the pit of their stomachs. For others, the spikes in rates and the fact that if they are infected, few vaccinated people become seriously ill, point to a new reality of cohabitation with the virus – perhaps indefinitely.

Perhaps the only emotion shared is the uncertainty. As the variant known as Delta takes refuge across town, questions arise in its wake: is this just what the future looks like? Despite a maskless and festive summer of social proximity, is the pandemic forever?