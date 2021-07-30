Delta Variant and Travel Restrictions in Europe: What to Know



Making things even more complex is the fact that the rules change frequently. In Spain, nighttime curfews prohibiting people from going out between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. were reintroduced in some places last week, including Barcelona.

“If you came here to party it might be disappointing, but if you are here for food, beaches and cultural activities the restrictions don’t really affect you,” said Mallory Hill, 37, banker. from Seattle, who is traveling the Catalan region for the next two weeks with the family.

“What is frightening is how quickly cases are increasing here and the tendency for people who have been vaccinated to get sick. But there is also a lot of misinformation and conflicting advice, so it is difficult to decide whether we should stay or go home, ”she said. “It looks pretty good everywhere.”

Even some official advice can be contradictory. On July 26, the US State Department issued a series of ‘do not travel’ warnings for Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Britain due to a growing number of coronavirus cases in those countries , raising the warning level to 4, the highest. But just days after the warning, the British government announced that fully vaccinated Americans could visit without having to quarantine themselves.

Updated July 30, 2021, 4:58 p.m. ET

Visiting Britain can also be difficult, as it uses an intricate system of “traffic lights” that determine restrictions based on the country you are traveling from. The list also changes every three weeks, or earlier, depending on the state of the coronavirus in each destination.

So while Americans coming directly from the United States do not have to quarantine themselves, if they are visiting France for the first time, they would be required to quarantine themselves for 10 days and pass several tests in because of concerns about the prevalence of the beta variant in this country.

Switching from Great Britain to the countries of the European Union is not easier. A growing number of countries in the bloc have imposed additional measures for travelers from Britain, including PCR tests and quarantine, due to the high rate of the Delta variant in Britain. All visitors traveling from Britain to Italy must present a negative Covid-19 test before departure, self-quarantine for five days upon arrival and present another negative test at the end of their isolation period.