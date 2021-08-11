Delta Variant Hasn’t Yet Changed Many Return-to-Office Plans

That’s because it’s costly to change company policy on a return-to-office date, and it’s even more expensive if the return-to-office turns out to have been too early.

Developing a return to office policy is difficult. This forces executives to monitor the development of the virus, monitor the attitudes of their workers and address the thorny legal and personal issues surrounding the virus, said Tsedal Neeley, a Harvard Business School professor who studies remote working.

“Businesses are grappling with the question: do you require vaccines? Is it legal? If you mandate it, how do you do it? If you don’t, how will you make sure everyone feels safe psychologically and physically? Said Professor Neeley.

For Professor Bloom, the barometer of where office work will go is technology: “As with anything to do with working from home in this pandemic, technology has dominated first. They were the first to switch to the hybrid, first to delay the return to the office last year, first to impose vaccines this year and probably first to delay the return until the year next. “

But not all companies can afford the same flexibility that technology companies have. To some, delaying may seem more costly.

Kathryn Wylde, who is president of the New York City Partnership and has spoken to more than 30 companies with offices in New York City, said by now all are just looking at what works for them individually. “It’s a mess,” she said. “Everyone makes their own decisions. And I think everyone is in trouble.