Delta variant of corona can spread like smallpox infection can prove to be dangerous report

The delta variant of the coronavirus can cause more severe illness than all other variants of the virus and spread more easily than smallpox. This has been said in media reports citing an internal document of the US health authority.

The report said that based on unpublished data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) document showing that people who have received all doses of the vaccine can spread the delta variant as much as people who are not vaccinated. The Delta variant was first identified in India. First ‘The Washington Post’ published the report based on this document. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Valensky acknowledged on Tuesday that the presence of the virus in the nose and throat of people who have been vaccinated is the same as in those who have not been vaccinated. The internal document pointed to some of the more severe symptoms of this form of the virus.

The delta variant, according to the document, has a higher spread than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, seasonal flu, and elder mother, and is as contagious as smallpox. The New York Times has also obtained a copy of the document.

According to the document, the B.1.617.2 ie delta variant can cause more serious illness. The New York Times, citing a federal official, said the document’s findings raised CDC scientists’ concerns about the delta variant.

“CDC is very concerned about the data on the delta variant,” the official said. This variant can pose a serious threat, for which action is needed now.

According to data collected by the CDC as of July 24, 162 million people in the US have been vaccinated and there are about 35,000 symptomatic cases each week. But the agency does not monitor cases with mild or no symptoms, so the actual cases could be higher.

It is to be known that after 44,230 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India in a day, the number of infected in the country increased to 3,15,72,344. At the same time, after the death of 555 more people, the death toll increased to 4,23,217.





