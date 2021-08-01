Delta Variant, R.S.V. Infections Rising Among Children

Health officials have expressed concern over a simultaneous increase in Delta infections and cases of a respiratory virus known as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a highly contagious influenza-like illness, which is generally more likely to affect children and the elderly.

RSV cases have increased steadily since early June, with an even larger spike in the past month, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RSV, which can cause symptoms like a runny nose, cough, sneezing, and fever, normally begins to spread in the fall, making this summer peak unusual.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Dr Heather Haq, a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, described an increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus and RSV. Dr Haq is also the Chief Medical Officer of the International Pediatric AIDS Initiative at Baylor College of Medicine at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“After several months of zero or few pediatric cases of Covid, we are seeing infants, children and adolescents with Covid returning to hospital, more and more each day,” she wrote, adding that patients ranged from 2 weeks to 17 years. years, including some with Covid pneumonia.