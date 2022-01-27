Delta variants of Maruti Baleno can be taken home by paying 81 thousand, will get premium features and 21 kmpl mileage

The Maruti Baleno is a premium hatchback with a sporty design that you can now take home with a simple EMI plan for just a nominal down payment.

There are more than one car in the hatchback segment of the car sector, which comes with premium features with long mileage in a low budget, in which today we are talking about Maruti Baleno which for its price, sporty design and premium features. is preferred.

If you are planning to buy Maruti Baleno, then for that you will have to spend from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh, but here we are going to tell about the plan in which you can take this car home by paying a nominal down payment. can go.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the CARDEKHO website, if you buy the delta variant of this Maruti Baleno, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 7,11,483 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 81,463 and after that pay monthly installment of Rs 15,515 every month.

The loan repayment period on Maruti Baleno has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge 9.8 percent annual interest on the loan being given.

After reading this down payment plan, if you want to buy this car, then now know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Baleno, it has been given a 1197 cc engine which generates power of 81.80 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm, with which manual transmission is given.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, EBD, have been provided. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Maruti Baleno Delta gives a mileage of 21.01 kmpl.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and EMI plan available on this car depends on your banking and CIBIL score.