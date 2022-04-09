Dem Rep. Cuellar joins bipartisan effort to block Biden’s rollback of Title 42, opposes busing migrants to DC



First in Fox: Representative Henry Queller, D-Texas, has signed into law a bipartisan house law that would prevent President Biden from lifting existing Title 42 immigration bans without a plan to address the expected influx of migrants on the southern border.

Koehler’s colleague joined the Democratic delegation. Jared Golden of Maine, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire and Greg Stanton of Arizona say the Biden administration is not ready for a massive increase in border crossings once the May 42 expulsion ends on May 23. .

“Headline 42 should not be raised,” Queller told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview during which he revealed that he had signed the law, which was introduced earlier.

Biden Border Move’s latest sign of moderate dam opposition to raising Bilateral Bill Title 42

He said if Democrats “don’t stand up and do the right thing, they will be hit hard by Republicans during the upcoming midterm elections.”

“But some of us are standing up and saying it’s the right thing to do for the border,” Queller said of putting the title in 42 places. “We all believe in immigration reform, but we don’t want chaos at the border. We want law and order at the border.”

The House law is similar to the bipartisan Senate law introduced this week in support of five Democrats: Sense. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz, Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz, John Tester, D-Mont., Joe Manchin, DW .Va., And Maggie Hassan, DN.H.

Law Title 42 will extend an additional 60 days, and within 30 days the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will have to submit a plan to Congress on how they will deal with the expected increase. Immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Title 42 Order was enacted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, and has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expedite the expulsion of most immigrants at the border.

Texas DC has begun sending buses to the border to transport illegal immigrants

The CDC made the announcement last week That it would end the order on May 23 would immediately raise fears on both sides of the corridor, including within the Biden administration, that it would lead to increased migration – with border patrols already facing huge numbers each. Days.

“The Biden administration is not currently prepared for a major increase in border crossings,” Golden said in a statement. “The consequences of these Title 42 authorities ending without a plan to manage the arrival of immigrants is irresponsible and could create a crisis situation that could be dangerous for immigrants and Americans coming to America.”

Queller said he has spoken twice with the White House to urge the administration not to remove the public health order. He is concerned that Headline 42 sends a signal to the criminal organizations that the border is “open” and will mean thousands more people when border agents are already overwhelmed.

Speaking to Gadget Clock Digital, Queller said the White House was sending “conflicting” messages when it asked Congress for billions of dollars in Covid-19 relief aid to fight the epidemic inside the United States, but at the same time announced. There is no epidemic here. The border. “

“These are conflicting signals when you say, ‘Hey, we need more help for our restaurants. We need more help to buy more vaccines.’ “It’s a health order. You say the border is open. I don’t think you can really reconcile it.”

The House of Representatives just on Thursday approved another 55 55 billion in COVID-19 assistance for restaurant and other loss-making businesses. And the Senate was ready to approve CO 10 billion in COVID-19 relief for medical care, vaccines and more, but the effort was thwarted this week when Republicans also demanded an amendment to stop Biden from blocking Title 42.

Mayorcas says white supremacists pose ‘most significant threat’ to US homeland

Department Motherland security Second Alejandro Mayorcas reaffirmed on Friday that the public health order would go away in May and that migrants would be able to claim asylum when they arrived at the border.

“Our asylum laws provide that anyone who qualifies can live in the United States,” Mayorkas said. “And if not, one can be removed. At the time of the epidemic, we are practicing Title 42.

“As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated, the title will expire on May 23-23, and then we will implement our asylum process as it was designed,” he said on Friday.

In response, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said this week that he would send immigrants on charter buses and flights to Washington, D.C., to bring the crisis to Biden’s doorstep. He also instructed to inspect trucks entering Texas from Mexico.

Queller says he understands Abbott’s frustration but does not agree with his response. He questioned whether Abbott had a “legal basis” for transporting immigrants to DC, and expressed concern that delays in trucks arriving in the United States for external inspections could delay the mayor and disrupt the supply chain, especially auto parts at Detroit and its outlying plants. Need.

“I really hope he doesn’t stop or delay those trucks,” Queller said, warning that Mexico could retaliate with their own truck inspection.

“It’s not going to be good for our economy and their economy,” he said.

Republicans in the bicameral House Act are Tony Gonzalez of Texas, Tom O’Hallaran of Arizona, August Fluger of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Don Bacon of Nebraska and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida.

Also, while other Democrats are not officially sponsoring the bill, they have raised concerns about repealing the Title 42 order.

Fellow Texas Democratic Republican Vicente Gonzalez said in a statement that unless the Biden administration provides a plan and resources, “we will again be completely unprepared to deal with the wave of illegal immigration to our southern border in a humane, safe and orderly manner.”

