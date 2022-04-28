Dem-run states used COVID-19 relief to push CRT in schools; Plan to block Musk Twitter buy shot down



‘Implicit Bias Training’ – Blue states across the country are using billions of taxpayer dollars from President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to introduce CRT in public schools. Continue reading.

‘Absurd’ intervention – Brendon Carr, an FCC commissioner, has rejected claims by a left-leaning group that the FCC has the power to block Musk’s Twitter purchases because it owns Starlink. Continue reading.

Voters’ Priority – Georgetown University students told Gadget Clock that Covid-19 and climate change are their top priorities. Continue reading.

Motion Table – The Kenosha Parks Commission of Wisconsin has proposed a memorial tree, a plaque, to honor a deceased Kyle Reitenhaus. Continue reading.

‘I saw him burning’ – The Connecticut boy, 6, was burned by a fire after being hit with a tennis ball in the gasoline, his family said. Continue reading.

Politics

The leader applauded – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received a “standing ovation” during the GOP meeting after the leaked audiotape was released. Continue reading.

Jesse Waters – Fox Host told viewers the left has “lost the war” with Twitter, saying the purchase of Elon Musk’s social platform would make it “fair and balanced”. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – Gadget Clock Host highlights how Democrats are going into panic mode with their new ownership of Twitter because their popularity is caveat on all fronts. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – As immigrants are gaming asylum laws, headline 42 is about to be reversed, and the border will reopen, Gadget Clock host says. Continue reading.

Demanding answer – Sen. Josh Howley wrote to the CEO of Google seeking answers to the politically biased tech giant’s email spam filtering algorithm. Continue reading.

Click here to see more cartoons …

Media

One Hit Surprise – February 10 – Biden has not had a formal, sitting television interview since speaking to NBC’s Lester Holt 78 days ago. Continue reading.

Media Mask Meltdown – MSNBC, CBS, The View Mask-owned Twitter on ‘misinformation,’ panicked over free speech. Continue reading.

Stand firmly – Journalist Sagar NJT will not allow The Washington Post to accuse a Twitter executive of harassment because he tweeted criticizing his decision. Continue reading.

No joy – MSNBC host Joy Reid’s “Readout” ended in April with the shortest monthly viewership in the nearly two-year history of her far-left program. Continue reading.

Mask Critic – Mainstream journalists have denounced Musk for taking over his Twitter account, accusing him of assaulting and harassing staff because he criticized their behavior. Continue reading.

Opinions

Mike Pence – The U.S. Supreme Court can protect a football coach and the religious freedom of all Americans after dismissing a coach for personal prayer after a game. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – At the moment, it is almost impossible to take any of these people [public health officials] Seriously and that’s not a good thing. That’s a bad thing. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – The Gadget Clock host claims that the left is now acting as a censor, claiming that the words are weapons. Continue reading.

Newt Gingrich – If we want to build an American majority, Republicans, Reagan still have a lesson to teach us. Continue reading.

David N. Sit down – Appointing an independent special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden is the right thing to do. Continue reading.

In other news

Shuttering Oil Refinery – Experts say Biden’s unfavorable fossil fuel policy is leading to the closure of American oil refineries, which has increased pumping pain for consumers. Continue reading.

This is the NFL Draft Night – The 2022 NFL draft will be in Las Vegas tonight and the staff has created a very thematic stage and area that will represent the city well. Continue reading.

GDP slows – The U.S. economy probably slowed down in the first three months of the year due to record U.S. trade deficits and slower inventory growth. Continue reading.

Compressed naval VET – A retired Navy veteran decided to make a strong lifestyle change – and the result was 70-pounds. Weight loss. Continue reading.

‘A beautiful relationship’ – What to know about Elon Musk’s relationship with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife that Tesla will not testify in the main controversial trial. Continue reading.

