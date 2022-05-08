Dem Sen. Chris Murphy predicts abortion issue will drive big voter turnout for midterms



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said Sunday he sees Philibaster as “anti-democratic” because Democrats don’t have enough votes to code Rowe v. Wade now, but he hopes a new focus on abortion “will put a lot of pressure on the midterm elections.” People vote in November.

“Honestly, I think Philipbuster is fundamentally anti-democratic. If you can win control of the House, the Senate and the White House, you probably have to have the ability to implement your agenda,” Murphy said in an exclusive sit-down interview. Gadget Clock Sunday. “

“And will your minorities have the same thoughts?” Gadget Clock host Brett Bear has challenged.

Wisconsin anti-abortion group targets Molotov cocktail fire: report

“I will, and I think it’s pretty clear to me that if Republicans get Senate control, they’ll be released from Philibaster to pass a national ban on abortion,” Murphy argued. “They got rid of Philipbuster for Supreme Court judges with the clear intention of putting court judges on top who would hit Rowe v. Wade. Prohibition.”

Democrats are advocating for legislation to codify Rowe v. Wade, following a draft vote leaked to Politico last week, but holding such a systematic vote would only serve to send a political message before the midterm because Senate Democrats lack a vote.

“It’s important now that we put every senator on record. Do you support a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, or do you think the government should be held accountable?” Murphy said. “Because it’s not going to be about state legislatures anytime soon, it’s going to be an attempt to pass federal bans on abortion everywhere in this country.”

“If Republicans get control of the House and the Senate and the White House, which is bound to happen in the next three years, they are going to pass a national ban on abortion that will affect every family, every single woman in this country,” the senator added.

Murphy said he expected abortions to drive voter turnout in November.

“I think it’s going to be a huge turnout, but not just for the Democrats, but in the big middle of the country. In fact, the majority of the Republicans in this country oppose a complete reversal of Rowe vs. Wade,” he said. “Ultimately, I think it’s going to push a lot of people to the polls this November, otherwise it could be at home because they’ve seen this fight coming to Washington, not just the state legislature.”

He condemned the threat of violence against Supreme Court justices, but argued that the leaked opinion should be less worrying and “there should be outrage at what is happening to women and families in this country.”

“When this opinion becomes a reality, women and doctors will be sent to prison immediately,” Murphy said. “If abortion, even under rape, incest, under any circumstances including trigger laws in these states, it becomes illegal and criminal.”