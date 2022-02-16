Dem standard-bearer David Axelrod bucks progressives over schools, says parents should have say



David Axelrod, a former Obama aide and CNN political commentator, said Wednesday that parents should be more involved in their children’s schooling than politicians.

“Parents must be involved in the school that their children attend. Politicians should not be involved at all!” Axelrod said in a tweet on Wednesday.

His comments contradict statements by Democratic politicians such as former Virginia Gov. candidate Terry McAuliffe and Randy Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, who argued that parents should not take a hard line on public school curricula.

“I’m glad David saw the light,” Corey de Angelis, the national director of research at School Choice Now and an associate at the Cato Institute, told Gadget Clock Digital. “This statement is a wonderful acknowledgment of parents’ right to school choice and education. Parents know and care more about their children’s needs than bureaucrats sitting in offices hundreds of miles away.”

He added that “not politicians, parents should determine the learning environment that works best for their own children.”

The aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic and the 2020 assassination of George Floyd has sparked controversy among Covid-19 restrictions such as distance education and the mask mandate, as well as parents, school boards and politicians alike on the nation-centered educational content.

On Tuesday, San Francisco residents overwhelmingly approved the withdrawal of three members of the city’s school board, arguing that they pushed progressive politics rather than working for the best interests of children during the epidemic, according to the San Francisco Electoral Division.

Some scholars and politicians have argued that educators should have the strongest point in the school curriculum, arguing that students have a right to think for themselves, even if their ideas contradict those of their parents.

Others argue that parents, who pay taxes that fund their children’s public school and teacher salaries, should say more about what materials are presented in their classrooms.

Over the past two years, more parental groups, such as the Foundation for the Protection of Parents and Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), as well as the informal group of local parents, have made concerted efforts to raise concerns about school curriculum and COVID-19. Order