Dem US House candidate who allegedly went on boozy tirade stays in race, calls backlash ‘politically backed’



An Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate who is currently on fire for verbally abusing pre-teens while intoxicated and for allegedly accusing a friend of hosting a sleepover, is refusing to drop and calling the controversy a “media smear campaign.”

Abby Browles, a Democrat candidate in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, visited a friend’s home on the night of Feb. 11 and allegedly became increasingly aggressive while drinking. NonDoc.com .

Brawls insulted the girls in Sliver, alleging that one girl was called “Acne F-Car” and the other girl was called “Hispanic F-Car”. He also called another girl “Judge F-Car.”

In a statement to the Associated Press, Broyles said Congress had no plans to withdraw from the race and called it part of a “media smear campaign” that was “politically motivated.”

Democrat U.S. House Candidate Under Fire at Pre-Teen Slumber Party

“The things I have been accused of are not who I am. They are not a reflection of my beliefs at all,” Broiles said in a statement. “It’s clear that this media smear campaign is politically supported, and I will not stop fighting for the Oklahoma.”

One of the pre-teens had to leave the room after being insulted by the broilers, the report said.

In addition to allegedly insulting pre-teens, he allegedly vomited a laundry basket and a girl’s shoes, the report said.

When contacted by Nondock, Broyles denied the allegations and asked if he had visited the house where the incident took place, claiming the allegations were “horrendous and false” and that he was out of town on a fundraising trip.

“I saw the tweets. I was out of town on a fundraising trip, and they were horrible and offensive and false,” Broiles told the news outlet. “I mean, I’m trolled on Twitter all the time, but I don’t know these women and I don’t know what’s behind it, but it’s not right.”

The congressional candidate added that the allegations could be “cooked up”, suggesting that the mothers of the 12- and 13-year-old girls were using the allegations as a political attack against him.

“I’m running for office. Don’t you think it’s a political attack? Don’t you think it’s something they cooked?” Broiles says.

Broyles also threatened to sue NonDoc, the report said.

In an interview with KFOR, where he was a former journalist, Broyles admitted to going to the house where the sleepover occurred, and said that his friend had given him a drug that caused “adverse reactions” after drinking wine.

“He told me to come. He told me to bring some wine. We ate wine and sushi and a few hours later, we were watching a movie in their theater room,” Broyles said. “Over the years I’ve struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I tested the bar in two hours of sleep. I mean, how far it goes back for me. And he knows that. And he gave me a drug I’ve never taken before.” I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or not, and I threw myself into a hamper. “

Broyles apologized to the family of the pre-teenager and had a message for those who thought he was making excuses for his actions: “You don’t know me.”

“I will never say anything harmful. I have never, ever said anything as traumatic as these things. And that’s why I know I didn’t feel right. I know this happened because of a combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it.” Broiles says.

He further added that Nondock had misquoted him in their article, saying he had “never told them I was not there.”

Gadget Clock Digital has heard a recording of a phone call between a Nondoc reporter and the Broilers. KFRO listened to the phone call and later contacted the broilers.

“That phone call was horrible and kept a watchful eye on me. I remember hearing complaints and just saying ‘no, no, no’ and then hanging out. I was happy to be in a tick-tock video with the girls, as evidenced by my presence,” Broiles said. Told KFR.

The Brawls said in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that “we all make mistakes and I’m sure I’m not the only Oklahoman who was too much on Friday night,” noting that he was taking time to focus on his mental health.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party is not urging the Browles to drop out, and their chairman, Alicia Andrews, did not comment on the allegations in a comment to Oklahoma.

"Regarding the party's position on Mrs. Broyles' candidacy, the party is not in the habit of fielding candidates. If Mrs. Broyles continues her pursuit for the Oklahoma Congressional District Five, the party will not stand in her way," Andrews said. "Regarding the response to the complaint, I would feel more comfortable allowing him to share his story directly."

“Regarding the response to the complaint, I would feel more comfortable allowing him to share his story directly.”

Broyles Gadget Clock did not respond digitally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report