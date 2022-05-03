Demand for postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam intensifies, FAIMA writes letter to Health Minister – Faima urges Health Minister to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022 examination. The letter, written by FAIMA, requested that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET PG 2022), scheduled for May 21, be postponed due to delays in the counseling process. In the letter, the doctors’ association noted that the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had on April 30 declared the temporary nomadic area ‘zero and zero’ and its results were published on May 2, 2022.

This will be followed by mop-up rounds in various states. Many states have also issued schedules for this, which will start from May. The letter from FAIMA states that candidates should be given proper opportunity to participate in the counseling process and should be given ample time to prepare for NEET PG 2022. The letter said that the outcome could be achieved only if the concerned authorities show sympathy for the candidates, given the chaos created during the counseling process. Such a result can only be achieved if they allow the NEET PG 2022 exam to be postponed.

The Doctors Association has requested the Ministry of Health, concerned authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2022 examination from May to July.