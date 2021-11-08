Demand of Second Hand Car rises amid global chip shortage Prices of Used Car increases by 25 percent

The production of new cars has been affected due to the global chip shortage. With this, the waiting period for new cars has increased by six months. It is expanding the used car market.

During the last four to six months, the demand for second hand cars in India has increased significantly. Due to this, there is a jump of 20 to 25 percent in the prices of used cars. This is happening at a time when the market for new cars is slowing down due to Global Chip Shortage.

With the manufacture of new cars in October, sales also decreased

Vehicle manufacturing has been affected due to chip shortage. Due to this shortage the companies are not able to produce according to the demand. From Tata Motors to Maruti Suzuki, all companies have been affected by this. Due to slow manufacturing, the waiting period of new vehicles has increased. Last month, not only was the production of new cars affected, but their retail sales also declined.

People buying used cars due to increase in waiting period

According to a news in Times of India, the people associated with the industry consider the global chip shortfall as the main reason for the increase in the demand for second hand cars. Industry people say that the waiting period of new vehicles has increased by several months due to chip shortage. This is causing problems to those customers who cannot wait that long to buy their car. Such customers are turning to second hand cars. This is the reason that the demand for used cars has increased during the last four to six months, which has affected their prices as well.

The demand for used cars is at an all time high

Kunal Mundra, CEO of Cars24, a company that deals in second-hand cars, says that the demand for used cars has increased continuously since the pandemic. They are cheap, due to which people have started preferring to buy second hand cars. Right now the demand for these cars is at an all-time high. People’s inclination towards hatchbacks and SUVs is increasing. The chip shortage during the festive season has affected the production of new cars. Due to this, the demand for pre-owned cars will increase further in the coming times.

Prices of old CNG cars also increased so much

Neeraj Singh, CEO of used car marketplace Spinny, says that the prices of less used cars have increased by 20 to 25 percent. Inquiries for second hand CNG cars have increased significantly due to increased waiting periods and high fuel prices. The prices of used CNG cars have also gone up by 15 to 20 percent. This demand is expected to increase further in the coming months.