Demand to withdraw CAA-NRC after the victory of farmers, Maulana Madani said – we also citizens of India, get justice

Maulana Madani alleged that attempts were made to suppress the peasant movement as was done with all other movements. He said that CAA should also be withdrawn like agricultural laws.

The troubles of the Modi government, which has announced to withdraw the agricultural laws, still do not seem to be reducing. Farmers have already refused to end the agitation, now there is a demand to withdraw CAA and NRC as well.

Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, while welcoming the decision to withdraw agricultural laws, said that CAA-NRC should be withdrawn. Madani said that the decision to withdraw agricultural laws has shown that in a democracy, people’s power is paramount, we are also citizens of India, we should also get justice. He said- It is believed that the laws were repealed as elections are near. We feel that it (CAA-NRC) belongs to nationality and Muslims will have to bear the brunt of it. The power of the people is the strongest. So CAA should also be repealed”.

Madani said those who think that the government and parliament are more powerful are absolutely wrong. The people have once again shown their strength as farmers. The success of this movement also teaches that no mass movement can be crushed by force. Our farmer brothers deserve congratulations for this because they have made a huge sacrifice for this. Once again the truth has come to the fore that if any movement is started with honesty and patience for a legitimate cause, then one day it becomes successful.

Madani alleged that every effort was made to suppress the peasant movement as was done with all other movements in the country. In a statement issued by the Jamiat faction, he said that conspiracies were hatched to divide the farmers, but they kept on making all kinds of sacrifices and stood firm on their stand.

Madani claimed that the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act encouraged farmers to oppose agricultural laws. Madani also demanded that CAA should be withdrawn like agricultural laws.