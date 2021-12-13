Demaryius Thomas Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What was Demaryius Thomas’ net worth and salary?

Demaryius Thomas was an American football player who had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death. Tragically, Demaryius Thomas died on October 9, 2021 at the age of 33. Demaryius played in the NFL from 2010 to 2019.

Career Earnings

During his NFL career, Demaryius earned $74 million in total salary. His highest single-season salary came in 2016 when he earned $20 million from the Broncos – $13 million in base salary + a $7 million signing bonus.

Early Life

Demaryius Thomas was born on Christmas Day, 1987 in Montrose, Georgia. He attended West Laurens High School and played basketball as well as football. Demaryius Thomas was recruited by Duke, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He ultimately chose Georgia Tech.

Demaryius Thomas had a breakout season in 2009, with 46 receptions for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Yellow Jackets in receiving in each of his three seasons on the team.

NFL Career

He declared for the 2010 NFL draft and then broke his foot, making him unable to participate in the combine drills. Demaryius Thomas’s Wonderlic score was the second highest amongst wide receivers at 34.

Demaryius Thomas was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. During his NFL debut in 2010 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Thomas had eight receptions for 97 yards and scored one touchdown in his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks. He had a great 2011 regular season with 32 receptions for 551 yards and four touchdowns. Demaryius Thomas would go on to have a breakout year in 2012, with 94 receptions for 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the 2013 regular season Demaryius Thomas had 92 catches for 1430 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Demaryius played for the Denver Broncos from 2010 – 2018. He played part of the 2018 season for the Houston Texans. In 2019 he played for the New York Jets. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016, helping the team defeat the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 50.

Contract History

Upon being drafted he signed a 5-year $12 million deal with the Broncos. In 2015 he signed a 5-year $70 million deal with the Broncos.