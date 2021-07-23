Demat Account Nomination is mandatory for stock market investors from oi October 2021

Demat Account Nomination: Demat account holders can decide according to whom they want to give their shares on their death. A maximum of 3 people can be nominated in a demat account.

Demat Account Nomination: There is great news for those investing in the stock market. It will be necessary to fill the nomination form for opening all new demat accounts from 01 October 2021. Those who do not want to fill the nomination will have to fill a separate form. Existing demat account holders are required to fill the nomination form by March 31, 2022. In case of non-availability of nomination facility, a separate form will have to be filled. Non-filling of nomination or declaration forms will result in the suspension of the sale of shares from the demat account.

Nominee can be made up to 3 people

You can also fill the nomination while opening the demat account. If you have not filled it then it can be updated later. You can also make an NRI as a nominee. Demat account holders can decide according to whom they want to give their shares on their death. A maximum of 3 people can be nominated in a demat account. The account holder has to fill some details of the nominee. If two or more nominees have been decided, then the account holder will have to decide the share of all the nominees, who will get what percentage of the share on death.

Nominee can be changed

If you did not fill the nomination form while opening the account, then you will have to fill the nomination form and submit it to the Depository Participant or Broker. If the nominee has to be changed, that can also be done. For this, you can simply fill this nomination form and submit it again. Nomination can be made in any general or joint demat account but trust, society or corporate body, partnership company, HUF or people holding power of attorney cannot file nomination.

14.2 crore new demat accounts opened in 2020-21

In fact, according to the report of National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services, 14.2 crore new demat accounts were opened in the financial year 2020-21. The number of new demat accounts is almost three times as compared to the previous financial year. The trend of retail investors has also increased rapidly in the stock market. Therefore, it is important to understand the nuances related to the nomination.

